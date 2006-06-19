Live voetbal

Van Basten ponders changes

Koen Freriks
19 juni 2006, 13:20

Holland boss Marco van Basten is considering resting players for Wednesday's World Cup Group C decider against Argentina.

The Dutch have picked up six bookings in their opening two matches, with all their yellow carded players facing suspension if they are cautioned again before the knockout stage amnesty. Having beaten Serbia & Montenegro and Ivory Coast, Holland have already qualified for the second round and Van Basten is keen to have everyone available for their last 16 clash.

"We don't want to take any risks with the next round in mind," he said.

