Luton make winning start

Leon Barnett and Carlos Edwards scored the goals as Luton celebrated manager Mike Newell's new four-year contract by winning the season's opening Championship match against Leicester.

Newell finally put pen to paper on his contract before the kick-off of the season's opening game and was rewarded with a comfortable win.

Defender Barnett got the ball rolling with his first senior goal after just seven minutes, before Trinidad & Tobago World Cup star Edwards sealed the win with a 79th minute effort.