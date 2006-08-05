Live voetbal

Luton make winning start

Koen Freriks
5 augustus 2006, 16:04

Leon Barnett and Carlos Edwards scored the goals as Luton celebrated manager Mike Newell's new four-year contract by winning the season's opening Championship match against Leicester.

Newell finally put pen to paper on his contract before the kick-off of the season's opening game and was rewarded with a comfortable win.

Defender Barnett got the ball rolling with his first senior goal after just seven minutes, before Trinidad & Tobago World Cup star Edwards sealed the win with a 79th minute effort.

Officiële tickets voor Europese topwedstrijden koop je veilig en vertrouwd bij FCUpdate.nl

Officiële tickets voor Europese topwedstrijden koop je veilig en vertrouwd bij FCUpdate.nl

  • Ticketshop
Lees ook:
Manchester City trakteert West Ham op forse nederlaag, Van Nistelrooij onderuit bij Aston Villa

Manchester City trakteert West Ham op forse nederlaag, Van Nistelrooij onderuit bij Aston Villa

  • za 4 januari, 17:56
  • 4 jan. 17:56

Ten Hag werkt 'op de achtergrond' hard aan gedroomde contractverlenging

  • zo 19 feb. 2023, 19:39
  • zo 19 feb. 2023, 19:39

Ten Hag wil een andere speler dan Rashford uitlichten na overwinning

  • zo 19 feb. 2023, 19:34
  • zo 19 feb. 2023, 19:34
0 reacties
Reageren

Reacties

Je moet ingelogd zijn om een reactie te kunnen plaatsen.

Inloggen
FCUpdate betting partner: BETMGM

Net binnen

Meer nieuws

Meest gelezen

Meer nieuws