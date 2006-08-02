Shearer snub may force McClaren rethink

Steve McClaren could rethink the make-up of his backroom team after failing to lure into the England set-up.

Shearer rejected the offer of a place on McClaren's staff to focus on his television work and acquire his coaching qualifications. The new England manager may now decide not to invite anyone else into the role he envisaged for Shearer because it was specific to the former England captain.

"The priority is the England team, and working with the players and the squad to prepare for the friendly against Greece and, looking further ahead, to the European Championships," The England boss said. "Looking to the future, I will look to make a few changes and freshen a few things up."