Self-belief is essential - Warnock

Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock is demanding his players start believing in themselves to have any hope of avoiding the drop.

The Blades face a critical few days as they take on the only two teams below them in the Premiership, Tuesday night's game at Watford followed by Charlton's visit to Bramall Lane on Saturday. United have scored just one goal and taken four points from seven matches on their travels and Warnock knows it is a record his side must improve on.

He said: "If we started taking our chances and believing in ourselves more then we might start winning away. But you have to remember we are playing at the top level, so I can't fault the lads."