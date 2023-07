Tijjani Reijnders bevestigt: 'Telefoontje van Xavi kwam te laat'

AC Milan will complete Samuel Chukwueze deal today; it's done since Monday for €20m fee plus €8m add-ons to Villarreal. 🔴⚫️



Chukwueze will land in Milano around 1pm today.



🟡 Italian CB Matteo Gabbia will join Villarreal on loan from AC Milan in separate deal. pic.twitter.com/7cZc8PmcsN