Grote opluchting voor Ronald Koeman en het Nederlands elftal

𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 | Ferguson ruled out of @EURO2024 qualifiers



The @OfficialBHAFC striker has been ruled out following an injury sustained in the win over Newcastle United



After an assessment from the Irish medical team, he has been ruled out of both matches pic.twitter.com/c7e5EJDgi5