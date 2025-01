Youri Mulder wil man die bij Liverpool nóóit vergeten wordt spoedig vastleggen

🚨🔵 EXCL | Schalke 04 seriously considering to sign Loris Karius as a free agent! Via @Sky_Dirk 🤝



Advanced talks are underway. The 31-year-old former Liverpool goalkeeper is set to become Schalke’s new number 2 should Ron-Thorben Hoffmann move to Braunschweig on loan.… pic.twitter.com/LE7lKujAQQ