Spurs fail in bid for Wigan star

Koen Freriks
10 mei 2006, 16:51

Spurs made an offer of two million euro for Wugan right full Pascal Chimbonda. However  Wigan have turned down the offer from the London Club. Wigan manager Paul Jewell was furious with Chimbonda when he handed in his transfer request striaght after the final whistle against Arsenal. The player was still wearing his kit when he handed his manager the transfer request. Wiagn have even suggested that if they dont receive the six million price tag they set Pascal could end up playing for the reserve team.

