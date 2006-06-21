Raul may be forced out of Madrid

His form for Real has been dour at times in recent years. However the news that Real are prepared to let Raul leave the club is a shock to any football fan. Raul could be on his way out of the club if presidential candidate Ramon Calderon gets elected in the July elections.Luca Toni, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Trezeguet are all being linked to the Madrid giants meaning Raul might have to end his time in the capital this summer. Inter, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked.