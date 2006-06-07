York City in takeover offer

York City Supporters' Trust have voted by three to one to accept a takeover offer at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

City managing director Jason McGill's family firm is prepared to invest £1m in the Conference club in return for a share stake of 75% plus one share.

The Supporters Trust's shareholding will be reduced from 85% to one share less than 75%.

The Trust's board recommended that the 1,280 members backed the proposals to safeguard the club's future.