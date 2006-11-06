Shepherd set to read riot act

Under-fire Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd was in defiant mood as he returned to work ready to sort out the mess at St James's Park.

Angry fans called for Shepherd's head both during and after Saturday's dismal 1-0 home defeat which left the Magpies in 19th place in the Barclays Premiership. However, the chairman vowed to redouble his efforts to steer the club in the right direction despite mounting speculation the Jersey-based Belgravia Group are ready to mount a takeover bid.

"Right now, it would seem I am the only one prepared to do this job and it's one I will continue to do to the very best of my ability and with the best interest of the club at heart," Shepherd told the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.