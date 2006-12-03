Angel delight for Villa boss

Aston Villa manager Martin O'Neill is hoping Juan Pablo Angel's late equaliser at Portsmouth on Saturday helps him rediscover lost confidence in front of goal.

Angel pounced eight minutes after his arrival as substitute to score his first goal in five weeks and earn Villa a point in a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park, where Matthew Taylor's two goals looked to have been enough for the home side.

O'Neill said: "Juan Pablo has played in all the games for us this season. Even on the bench I thought he could nick us a goal and that proved to be the case. Things have not been going for him and I think he just needed a goal and that will give him some encouragement."