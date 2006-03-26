Live voetbal

Charlton put three past sorry Magpies

Charlton put three past sorry Magpies
26 maart 2006

Charlton made it four defeats in a row for Newcastle and increased the pressure on the Magpies board to find a permanent managerial successor to Graeme Souness.


A penalty from Darren Bent, a bizarre own goal from former Charlton man Lee Bowyer and a late header from substitute Jay Bothroyd sealed the 3-1 win for the Addicks, who are still unbeaten at The Valley in the Barclays Premiership this season.


Ex-Charlton man Scott Parker silenced the boos of the home crowd with a fine equaliser for Newcastle in the 35th minute, but these are worrying times for Glenn Roeder's team.

