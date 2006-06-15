Live voetbal

Everton to move stadium

Koen Freriks
15 juni 2006, 15:14

Everton Football Club is in talks about a potential move out of Liverpool into a new stadium in Kirkby.

The club has identified a site near the town centre to build a 55,000-seater ground as part of a development of shops, a hotel and supermarket.

The club needs to increase capacity and improve its corporate facilities and cannot do that at Goodison Park.

Knowsley Council has confirmed it is in talks to include a stadium in plans for the site off Cherryfield Drive.

An Everton spokeswoman said the club was making no comment.

