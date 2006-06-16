Sven thinks win was deserved

Yesterdays performance by England was nothing more then shocking. The team has no idea how to control the game and were lucky not to concede a goal to a superb Trinidad and Tobago. Following the dour performance Sven stated that "We had a lot of chances in the first 80 minutes and we were unlucky not to take

them," said Eriksson to Fifa's official World Cup site.

"Trinidad & Tobago defended with eight, nine or ten men behind the ball and made things very difficult for us.

"They showed great discipline and great strength, but we showed great patience too. We fully deserved the win. Both goals that we scored were excellent."