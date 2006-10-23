Benitez: New boys must deliver

Rafael Benitez believes Liverpool have to start proving his expensively-assembled squad is better than last season's outfit.

The Anfield chief witnessed yet another deflating defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Manchester United emerging comfortable 2-0 victors to return to the top of the Barclays Premiership, 11 point clear of Benitez's troops.

But he said: "I believe - I know - we are a better squad than last season. But we have to prove that. The way to change things in your life is to work harder and better. We must think about Reading in the Carling Cup and then (Aston) Villa."