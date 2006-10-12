Sanchez impressed by classy Healy

David Healy may perform in England's second tier with Leeds but he has the ability to play at the top level, according to Northern Ireland manager Lawrie Sanchez.

The 28-year-old striker scored a glorious winner in the 1-0 victory against Latvia in a Euro 2008 qualifier at Windsor Park, despite suffering from a migraine. It took his tally to 24 goals in 54 appearances and came on the back of his hat-trick at the ground in the 3-2 victory against Spain.

Sanchez said: "David will score goals at every level he plays. You test him at the highest level and he will not be found wanting."