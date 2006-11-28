Ron returns to his best after World Cup turmoil

Barcelona's number ten looks like he is regaining top form after a disapointing World Cup. Ronaldinho was ment to set the world alight last summer during the world cup. However the expected drama and skill from the Brazilian was not evident at all.

This was very surprising as the Barca playmaker was superb for the Catalan giants since his signing from PSG. Indeed his performances were so good that he was being touted as the greatest player to play the game. Yes, his brilliance was that good and his impact on Barcelona was amazing as they clinced La Liga and the Champions league. While the man himself picked up the player of the year award.

Ronaldinhio did have a poor world cup and also his form dropped for his club as Barca struggled earlier on this season. Though this is now a bad dream for the skillful Brazilian as his game has returned to the norm over the last month and this fact was cemented with one of the greatest goals the world have ever seen last Saturday night.