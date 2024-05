Toekomst volop begeerde Xavi Simons wordt vóór het EK bekend, PSG sluit één scenario uit

🚨🇳🇱 Xavi Simons and PSG will decide future before the Euros — but PSG don’t want to sell Xavi this summer.



Also, RB Leipzig can’t afford permanent move.



❗️ Loan move, most likely option — Barça are pushing, Leipzig and PL clubs keen.



