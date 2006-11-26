Speedy Spurs too hot for Wigan

Two goals in 89 scintillating seconds inspired Tottenham to a 3-1 victory over battling Wigan at White Hart Lane.

Martin Jol's side had trailed to Henri Camara's 24th-minute opener but fought back in stunning style just prior to the interval through Jermain Defoe, his 50th in the Barclays Premiership, and Dimitar Berbatov.

Aaron Lennon completed the scoring in the last seconds of stoppage time to condemn Wigan to their first defeat in six games and help Spurs leapfrog them and move up to 10th place in the league table.