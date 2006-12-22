Giggs won over by super Swede

Manchester United star Ryan Giggs believes the arrival of Henrik Larsson has provided the perfect fillip before the Old Trafford club bid to retain their Barclays Premiership lead through the festive season.

Boss Sir Alex Ferguson is looking forward to fielding Larsson after the 35-year-old signed on loan from Helsingborg to provide extra fire-power alongside Louis Saha and Wayne Rooney - although he cannot play until January. And Giggs told MUTV: "It's a great addition, not just for his playing ability and what he is going to give us but also for the young lads.

"He is such an experienced player who has won so much. He gives us an option. Maybe we would have been a bit short at centre-forward if Louis or Wayne were to get injured. And he has shown in the Champions League his ability to come off the bench and make an impact."