Keane to sell his skipper

Sunderland manager Roy Keane has given the go-ahead for club captain Steven Caldwell to move to Coca-Cola Championship rivals Burnley.

Caldwell has made more than 80 appearances for the club since joining on a free transfer from north-east rivals Newcastle United in 2004.

However, he has made just 11 appearances this season due to a troublesome thigh injury, and Keane has accepted a bid in the region of £750,000 from the Clarets.

Keane has plenty of cover in central defence, with former Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham, Stan Varga, loan signing Jonny Evans - all of whom have arrived since last summer - and Nyron Nosworthy and Danny Collins all viable options for the heart of the back four.

However, the Black Cats boss is seeking a long-term option for left back, with Nosworthy, Collins and Ross Wallace all having filled that role in recent weeks, and the money garnered from the proposed sale of Caldwell could be used to prise Tony Capaldi away from Plymouth Argyle before the transfer window closes next Thursday.