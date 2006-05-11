Gerrard defends Walcott call-up

Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard has taken time out from preparing for the FA Cup final to insist that England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson "isn't crazy" to have picked 17-year-old Theo Walcott for the World Cup.

Gerrard claims Walcott could be "England's ace in the pack" but admits that he was surprised at some of the names when the party for Germany was announced this week. Gerrard will lead Liverpool into their final domestic game of a gruelling season against West Ham in Saturday's final in Cardiff, before turning his own attention to the World Cup campaign.

Gerrard says: "I don't think the gaffer is crazy, Walcott could be the ace in the pack. Nobody knows anything about him, but we all know he is a fantastic player with tremendous speed."