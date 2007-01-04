Emre is no racist - Agent

Newcastle midfielder Belozoglu Emre did not make racist remarks during the 3-0 defeat at Everton, his agent has insisted.

Toffees goalkeeper Tim Howard and defenders Joleon Lescott and Joseph Yobo reacted furiously towards the Turkey international after the visitors were awarded a penalty in Saturday's match at Goodison Park. And the Football Association want to interview Howard, who is understood to have complained to referee Dermot Gallagher.

But Emre's agent Ahmet Bulut said on www.eurosport.com: "I spoke with Emre and he said that he never said anything racist to the player."