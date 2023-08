'PSV en Bayern bespreken laatste details over deal met Malik Tillman; Eindhovenaren bedingen koopoptie'

🆕 FC Bayern and PSV Eindhoven, in final negotiations about Malik #Tillman now. Last details have to be clarified.



❗️Details:



➡️ It’s a one-year-loan with an option to buy

➡️ Loan fee of around €1m

➡️ Option to buy of around €12-14m. @SkySportDE 🇺🇸