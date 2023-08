Trainer Dinamo Zagreb zorgt voor optimisme bij Feyenoord met uitspraak

💥BOOOM!💥

It looks like Luka Ivanusec to @Feyenoord is almost a done deal! Igor Biscan, @gnkdinamo head coach, said that they'll "miss him since he brings a lot to the table". Ivanusec will sign a five year deal, transfer fee should be around €8.0m to €10.0m. pic.twitter.com/iqdZG5IGGW