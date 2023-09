Dick Advocaat na denigrerende uitspraak hard uitgelachen in Bosnië en Herzegovina

🗣️🇳🇱 Dutch manager and pundit Dick Advocaat made the following statement at halftime while AZ Alkmaar were 3-0 up against Zrinjski Mostar:



"It's incomprehensible that such teams are allowed to play in European football."



🇧🇦Zrinjski would go on to win 4-3.#ConferenceLeague pic.twitter.com/3sqglNv4O3