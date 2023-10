Zorgen nemen toe voor Xavi: FC Barcelona meldt twee nieuwe blessuregevallen

MEDICAL NEWS | Tests carried out have shown that first team player Jules Kounde has a left MCL sprain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/1MDDeEhu8T

MEDICAL NEWS | Tests carried out have shown that first team player Lamine Yamal has a left hip flexor injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. He will join the Spain national team and will also be evaluated by RFEF medical staff. pic.twitter.com/V0DXmz1mrr