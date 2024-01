'Feyenoord krijgt enorme vraagprijs te horen: verreweg duurste aankoop ooit'

🌟🇺🇾 The race for Uruguayan 20 year old gem Luciano Rodríguez is entering key stages.



🇳🇱 Feyenoord approached Liverpool Montevideo — after River Plate €7m bid for 60% was rejected last week.



Understand Liverpool Montevideo want €15m for 70% of the player. pic.twitter.com/PlubWuS82J