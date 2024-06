Simons laat zich uit over geruchten: ‘Geeft mij geen stress’

🇳🇱 Paris Saint-Germain insist on their plan for Xavi Simons; no intention to sell him this summer, only loan.



Simons already told PSG his plan to leave on loan.



Bayern and RB Leipzig are both insisting, decision after Euros. Dani Olmo, option for Bayern only if deal collapses. pic.twitter.com/7NzBk1A9z1