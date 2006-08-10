City accept James bid

Manchester City have confirmed they have accepted an offer from Portsmouth for goalkeeper David James.

The fee for the 36-year-old England stopper, who is in the final year of his contract at the City of Manchester Stadium, is expected to be around 1million. A deal for James is expected to be completed on Friday

Although James' desire to spend more time with his fiancee, who is based in the south of England, is a major influence behind his desire for a move, so too is the potential offer of a three-year contract at Portsmouth.