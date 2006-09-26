Rio's faith in Rooney

Rio Ferdinand has launched a staunch defence of Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney as the 27million England striker has come under increasing scrutiny ahead of the Champions League revenge mission against Benfica. Sir Alex Ferguson has already dismissed the critics, claiming Rooney is suffering only due to an acute shortage of meaningful match action over the past six months. And Ferdinand said: "I thought he did well at the weekend and got stronger as the game went on. But, as we all know, strikers are judged on goals. Everyone knows what a quality player he is and once he scores, people will soon be singing his praises again."