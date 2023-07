'Ten Hag kan nog zes extra transfers doen als dit gebeurt bij Manchester United'

Told Rasmus Højlund remains on top of Manchester United list as new striker 🇩🇰



Personal terms, never an issue as he’s very keen on the move.



Man United never sent any official bid yet — just talks on club/player side as priority is new GK.



⚠️ PSG also inquiried about Højlund.