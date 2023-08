'Hakim Ziyech aangeboden bij drietal clubs, waarvan een het aanbod 'onmiddellijk' afwees'

🚨⏳ #Ziyech, his future is still to be decided.



🗣️ The 🇲🇦 has been offered - among others - in 🇹🇷, to #Galatasaray, #Besiktas and #Fenerbahce.



❌ Gala immediately rejected the opportunity, while the 2 other clubs are still internally evaluating the option. 🐓⚽ #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/WqMk8AHh4g