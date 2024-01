Opvallende actie Fabrizio Romano leidt tot nóg meer hoop bij Ajax-fans

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EXCL: Ajax are showing concrete interest in signing Jordan Henderson in case he’ll get green light to leave Al Ettifaq in January transfer window.



There are several clubs keen, waiting for Saudi club decision — but Henderson is looking for options and Ajax are there. pic.twitter.com/WWkvbO6RnV