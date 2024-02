'Mbappé hakt knoop door en informeert PSG over toekomstplannen'

🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe has communicated decision to leave PSG this summer. Terms yet to be fully agreed. #PSG + 25yo will communicate when finalised in coming months. Will save club €200m per year & they will focus on youth / collective @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/eCsQoaKeXL

🚨🔴🔵 More on Kylian Mbappé. The decision is 100% confirmed as Nasser Al Khelaifi has been informed today.



↪️ PSG and Mbappe will communicate together about Kylian’s exit in the upcoming months.



⚪️ Real Madrid keep working on Mbappé deal with total confidence to get it done. pic.twitter.com/5lsyazhDNx