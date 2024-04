Overstap Slot naar Liverpool in afrondende fase, Romano onthult minimumbedrag dat Feyenoord ontvangt

🔴🔐 Liverpool and Feyenoord have prepared all the documents for Arne Slot deal to be completed.#LFC will pay €9m plus €2m for Slot, total package with backroom staff in excess of €13m. Payment terms: one year.



Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters will be part of Slot's staff. pic.twitter.com/EMokPKlSO7