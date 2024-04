‘Liverpool zet aan: deze week nog gesprekken tussen Engelsen en Slot’

Liverpool will intensify their pursuit of Arne Slot this week. Contact expected with Slot and Feyenoord. Understand compensation Feyenoord want is €10m+. Not as high as the €20m Spurs quoted. Things moving fast. #LFC have a good relationship with Slot’s agent Rafaela Pimenta.🔴 pic.twitter.com/z1r0iGn9Se