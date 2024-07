'Koopmeiners mag nog altijd hopen op transfer naar Juventus na nieuwe ontwikkelingen’

🚨⚪️⚫️ Juventus will send official bid to Atalanta for Teun Koopmeiners as soon as they sell Matias Soulé.



Koopmeiners, waiting for Juventus as personal terms are already agreed and he wants the move.



🇦🇷 Leicester are set to bid again for Soulé, AS Roma are still there. pic.twitter.com/Huz64O06sy