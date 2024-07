Van Dijk sluit spectaculaire transfer niet uit, Liverpool vraagt 55 miljoen

🚨👌 After the last meeting with the PIF, #VanDijk doesn't turn down the possibility of joining the Saudi League.



💰 However, #Liverpool's request (€55m) is considered too high by the 🇸🇦 negotiator: talks are now at risk.



🗞️ Full story on @TEAMtalk 👇 https://t.co/JCmA5fZYZT