Ajax strikt opvolger van Steven Bergwijn voor potentieel torenhoog bedrag

🔴⚪️ Kamaldeen Sulemana to Ajax, here we go! Exclusive story confirmed as he’s the replacement for Bergwijn.



As revealed, it’s loan with buy option and understand value of buy clause is €20m.



Sulemana will replace Bergwijn who’s joining Al Ittihad. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/gLaRKqptcW