'Voormalig Ajacied beleeft na periode in Amsterdam nieuw debacle en moet weer op zoek naar nieuwe club'

🚨🆕 Midfielder Florian #Grillitsch is no longer part of TSG Hoffenheim’s plans. This was communicated to the player this week.



29 y/o is allowed to leave the club as early as this winter. Grillitsch is under contract until 2026. @Sky_Marlon89 | @SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/Behqr2M369