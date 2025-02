Ihattaren nog niet op gewicht, maar laat fans van Ajax en Feyenoord dromen

Mohamed Ihattaren in his last 6 Eredivisie games for Waalwijk:



⚽️2 goals

🅰️2 assists

🔑15 key passes

🎯5 big chances created

⚡️10/22 successful dribbles



22 years of age. I'm so happy to see him back in good form. pic.twitter.com/UIPVb4XW9F