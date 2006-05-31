Live voetbal

Shevchenko poised for Chelsea talks

Jeroen
31 mei 2006, 08:50

Andriy Shevchenko's expected transfer to Chelsea moved a step closer on Tuesday night when AC Milan gave the striker permission to have talks with the Blues.

The 29-year-old Ukraine international will now visit Stamford Bridge for further discussions on a proposed 34million switch.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that Andriy Shevchenko has been given permission by AC Milan to travel to London," said a statement on the club's website.

Heb je nog geen account bij Jacks.nl? Dan ontvang je hier voor €60,00 aan gratis weddenschappen!

Heb je nog geen account bij Jacks.nl? Dan ontvang je hier voor €60,00 aan gratis weddenschappen!

  • Wat kost gokken jou? Stop op tijd, 24+
Lees ook:
Sam Kerr wordt beschuldigd van racisme en moet voor de rechter komen

Sam Kerr wordt beschuldigd van racisme en moet voor de rechter komen

  • di 5 maart, 15:43
  • 5 mrt. 15:43
Tijjani Reijnders maakt heerlijk doelpunt voor AC Milan in Europa League

Tijjani Reijnders maakt heerlijk doelpunt voor AC Milan in Europa League

  • do 7 maart, 21:57
  • 7 mrt. 21:57

Duizelingwekkend bedrag: jaarcijfers Brighton verraden recordsom Potter naar Chelsea

  • do 23 mrt. 2023, 13:49
  • do 23 mrt. 2023, 13:49
0 reacties
Reageren

Reacties

Je moet ingelogd zijn om een reactie te kunnen plaatsen.

Inloggen
FCUpdate betting partner: Jack's casino & sports

Net binnen

Meer nieuws

FCUpdate voetbaltickets

Ervaar topvoetbal live met tickets.fcupdate.nl – jouw toegang tot geweldige voetbalwedstrijden

Arsenal - Chelsea (16 maart 2024)
Tickets vanaf € 1.521,-
Chelsea - Leicester (17 maart 2024)
Tickets vanaf € 180,-
Chelsea - Burnley (30 maart 2024)
Tickets vanaf € 521,-
Chelsea - Man Utd (4 april 2024)
Tickets vanaf € 851,-
Chelsea - Everton (15 april 2024)
Tickets vanaf € 472,-

Bestel je ticket op tickets.fcupdate.nl

Meest gelezen

Meer nieuws