Shevchenko poised for Chelsea talks

Andriy Shevchenko's expected transfer to Chelsea moved a step closer on Tuesday night when AC Milan gave the striker permission to have talks with the Blues.
The 29-year-old Ukraine international will now visit Stamford Bridge for further discussions on a proposed 34million switch.
"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that Andriy Shevchenko has been given permission by AC Milan to travel to London," said a statement on the club's website.
