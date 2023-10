José Mourinho sloeg deze zomer duizelingwekkend bod uit Saudi-Arabië af: 'Kon best betaalde trainer ooit worden'

José Mourinho: “I received the biggest proposal ever in the history of football for a manager”. 🟡🔴🇵🇹



“I decided to reject because I told AS Roma board, fans and players that I was going to stay. I gave them my word”.



🇸🇦 The proposal was from Al Hilal: €30m per season net. pic.twitter.com/uGLT4lq69X