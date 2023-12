Eintracht Frankfurt kan Van de Beek voor opvallend lage transfersom definitief overnemen

🔴🆕 News Van de Beek: The final crucial details were clarified yesterday evening and today. It’s almost done now / #SGE



➡️ @Eintracht has secured an option to buy of LESS than €10m in summer



➡️ NO loan fee as reported



➡️ Medical is scheduled for next week. Afterwards,… pic.twitter.com/H5xPUD27t8