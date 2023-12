'FC Barcelona ziet peperdure fout in en hoopt op terugkoopoptie'

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona want to trigger €7m buy back clause for Chadi Riad, as first called by @sport.



It formally can’t happen now but only at the end of the season once Real Betis will buy him — then Barça will activate buy back clause.



Betis also have 50% sell-on clause included. pic.twitter.com/bYPpLVYLhK