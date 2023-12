Hugo Lloris vindt na elf seizoenen Tottenham Hotspur een nieuwe club

🚨🇺🇸 Hugo Lloris to LAFC, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties — told it’s permanent deal for Lloris who’s leaving Spurs after 11 years.



🟡⚫️ Understand Lloris will sign one year deal at LAFC plus options to extend for next years.



Documents ready soon. pic.twitter.com/0XFIhR9k4y