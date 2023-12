'Johan Bakayoko verschijnt opnieuw op radar van twee Engelse clubs'

🚨 #Tottenham are looking for a new winger in Jan.



📈 Johan #Bakayoko - also strongly appreciated by #Liverpool - is emerging among the targets of #THFC: this season, he scored 3 goals and provided 8 assists in Eredivisie so far.



📝 The RW has a contract with #PSV until 2026. pic.twitter.com/gSDJ4vW82n