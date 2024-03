Politie geeft bizarre beelden vrij vanuit Spanje: supporters van Real Sociedad en PSG gearresteerd

The police in San Sebastian stopped a massive brawl between PSG and Real Sociedad fans today. 🚔👮‍♂️ They searched around 20 vehicles and found all these weapons in them. 😳 [ @NotGip ] pic.twitter.com/s03S4EaXa6

05/03/2024, Real Sociedad🇪🇸 - PSG🇫🇷

Police in San Sebastian have stopped a massive fight between Real Sociedad and PSG with a special operation from Monday until this morning.



Local media report that more than 50 Real Sociedad fans and over 100 PSG supporters were arrested.… pic.twitter.com/rtSQLbPKC9